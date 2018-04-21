Patrick Vieira Dismisses Arsene Wenger Successor Reports — Nigeria Today

Patrick Vieira Dismisses Arsene Wenger Successor Reports

New York City FC boss Patrick Vieira distanced himself from speculation he could take over Arsenal in the wake of Arsene Wenger’s departure.

Wenger on Friday announced his intentions to leave the Emirates after 22 years this summer — just one day after saying Vieira has the “potential” to manage Arsenal one day.

But Vieira, a former Arsenal captain now managing NYCFC in Major League Soccer, played it cool when asked about the job by radio station WNYE.

“I spent nine years at Arsenal which makes the club really special for me,” he said. “But that is not enough to coach the team. I am always flattered to hear my name linked. That is good for your ego, but at the same time, I am happy here.”

Patrick Vieira has led NYCFC to the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals in each of his first two seasons, and his club are top of the table through seven games this year.

The 41-year-old said last month that he would be interested in the Arsenal job, but wouldn’t discuss it further while Wenger was still in charge. That comes after he said in December that he was “not chasing a job in Europe” after being approached by French club Saint-Etienne.

