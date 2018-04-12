PAU gets exemption from 11 ICAN courses — Nigeria Today

PAU gets exemption from 11 ICAN courses

Graduates of the Pan-Atlantic University’s accounting programme have been exempted from 11 of the 16 courses to get certified by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

This is because the Lagos-based private university has joined one of the few institutions with the ICAN Mutual Cooperation Agreement with Tertiary Institutions (MCATI) Scheme accreditation.

The accreditation is the higher of two awarded by ICAN to tertiary institutions offering accounting. The other is the Basic Accreditation which exempts graduates of the institutions with the accreditation from seven of the 16 courses to get certified.

A statement on the university’s website noted that the ICAN-MCATI accreditation could help students of the university get exemptions from other international professional examinations as well.

The statement reads in part: “Graduates of PAU’s Accounting Programme will now need to write only the final stage of accreditation exams of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). This is the import of a formal communication from the Registrar/Chief Executive of ICAN, Mr John I. Evbodaghe, notifying the University of the approval of the Mutual Cooperation Agreement with Tertiary Institutions (MCATI) Scheme between the University and ICAN by the body’s Governing Council.

“Additionally, this accreditation is a license the students can leverage to gain subject exemptions when writing the professional examinations of ACCA (UK), ICAEW (England & Wales) and so many offshore accounting professional bodies who mostly rely on ICAN certification before granting subject exemptions to accounting graduates.”

The formal signing ceremony of the agreement is expected in the coming weeks.

