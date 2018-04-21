 PAUL BASSEY BOMBSHELL: No quality players in NPFL - SCORE NIGERIA (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

PAUL BASSEY BOMBSHELL: No quality players in NPFL – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


SCORE NIGERIA (blog)

PAUL BASSEY BOMBSHELL: No quality players in NPFL
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
Akwa United chairman Paul Bassey has lamented the lack of quality players in the NPFL after three clubs exited the CAF Confederation Cup this past week. Akwa United were one of the three NPFL clubs who failed to reach the group stage of the
Bassey Lamments Lack Of Quality Players In NPFLHotsports TV (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.