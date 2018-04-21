PAUL BASSEY BOMBSHELL: No quality players in NPFL - SCORE NIGERIA (blog) — Nigeria Today

PAUL BASSEY BOMBSHELL: No quality players in NPFL – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
|
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
|
PAUL BASSEY BOMBSHELL: No quality players in NPFL
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
Akwa United chairman Paul Bassey has lamented the lack of quality players in the NPFL after three clubs exited the CAF Confederation Cup this past week. Akwa United were one of the three NPFL clubs who failed to reach the group stage of the …
Bassey Lamments Lack Of Quality Players In NPFL
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!