PAUL MERSON COLUMN: Liverpool must keep Salah, Arsene Wenger's next job, David Moyes - Daily Star — Nigeria Today

PAUL MERSON COLUMN: Liverpool must keep Salah, Arsene Wenger’s next job, David Moyes – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
PAUL MERSON COLUMN: Liverpool must keep Salah, Arsene Wenger's next job, David Moyes
Daily Star
We're only a few months into 2018, and a lot of things can change, but right now Salah is the outstanding candidate to be voted best player on the planet. He's scored bucket loads of goals in the hardest league in the world, almost certainly got his …
EPL: Conte reacts to Mourinho's claim on sale of Salah
Conte backs Chelsea decision to let Salah go
Roma say Salah was sold because of FFP restrictions
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!