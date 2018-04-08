PAUL OKOKU: 25 years of humanitarian works and still counting… — Nigeria Today

PAUL OKOKU: 25 years of humanitarian works and still counting…

From feeding deprived Nigerian children to providing them with medical assistance, United States based ex-Super Eagles, Paul Okoku has taken his humanitarian works into schools by donating books to both elementary and secondary pupils .He sat down with TAIWO ALIMI to talk more about his drive, partnership, motivation and motives for devoting his life to humanity.

Your foundation, Greater Tomorrow Children Foundation (GTCF), was in Delta State recently to donate books to some schools?

Yes and It went well. It was a colourful turnout with 40 schools represented and 12 to 15 students in attendance from each school. Some principals were there while some were represented. And I would like to say that it was collaboration with GTCF and HonourableNicholas Ossai because he was instrumental in making sure that the books that were donated got to Nigeria and to the intended students. Also, the fact that we were able to put smiles on their lips is also appreciated by all those that were on ground. At GTCF, we are of the belief that sports and academics go together. We were very fortunate growing up where we had opportunity like game masters that devoted time for taking us through different kind of sports. They know that you need your physical activities outside the classroom, for you to be able to assimilate what is going inside the classroom.

So, we made it clear to the student that they should cultivate the habit of reading, not only when it is convenient, but at all times. I think they got the message.

I am particularly happy that some of my colleagues were also there. Why do I always feel the need to have my colleagues with me? Because this is not just Paul Okoku’s foundation, but for my colleagues also so we collectively bring hope to others. What I am exposed in the U.S to is a situation where celebrities turn out to bring humanitarian project to the less privileged children. It had not just the fun part. These are children that are not opportune to see celebrities and once they are in their midst it add to their excitements. And these colleagues sacrifice their personal and family time to give these kids hope and the essential of human life. So, that is all it’s all about.

And they were able to do the same in Delta. In fact, it is only the kids that would be excited about having former Super Eagles in their midst, but the adults were equally excited. We had Henry Nwosu, Chief ADegboyega Onigbinde, Baba Otu Mohammed, Tajudeen Disu and Edema Fuludu, were all there. As a matter of fact it was another opportunity to educate the kids about history. Nobody knew that Baba Otu was voted the best winger during the 1976 AFCON tournament in Addis Ababa Ethiopia. People were amazed.

To add to it, the Delta people were happy that it is coming from a son of the soil and I am glad too.

I would like to use this opportunity to thank my colleagues too in this project, particular Mrs Grace Jaleku and Mrs Rose OLuwatoyin. We call them our mum and they are volunteers that accompany us on these trips. Coach Onigbinde was outstanding. I only called him couple of days to the event and he readily accepted and went with. During his speech he made it clear that about his love for humanity and going forward any time we have an event like this, he would like to be a part of it. I think that was awesome.

Is this the first time that GTCF is bringing books to schools in Nigeria?

Yes! This is the first project. It has been in the works for four years though. It was cheer determination that we just felt like going on despite the bureaucracy. It was cheer determination that gave us the encouragement to make sure that we got it to the targeted group. So, yes this would be our first project book wise and we have more opportunity to doing that if we have private or corporate sponsorship. Or people who are willing to partner with us, we can do even more than this.

What are the kinds of books that you gave out to these schools?

The books comprise English, mathematics, storybooks, Sciences, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, etcetera. And these are from the elementary to high schools.

The people that packaged the books are in form with the requirement in Africa. This is not the first time they are sending books down. And, they are also involved in humanitarian project. So, we partner with them also for boos for Africa. I want also to mention Victor Mbanba, who is known to ship boo from the U.S. I’m also a member of Ndokua Association, Atlanta Chapter, and Hon Ossai partnered with this same association to ship over N10million worth of medical equipment to three local government; Ndokwa West, Ndokwa East and Kuale. So, even though GTCF is my project, I’m involved in other humanitarian projects. Some of them are Feed the Children, a big one in the U.S, Atlanta Union, which deals in rehabilitating people who have been on drugs, give them homes and teach them work craft so that they can go back to work as contributing citizens. So, I’ve been a part of many humanitarian projects and this is something that I’m very passionate about. I’ve always have the notion that the government cannot do it all. This is something that we all citizens must be passionate about also. There are so many Nigerians with good hearts, but when I talk to them the first thing they tell me is the lack of trust for NGOs. It is not for you to judge. When God gave the instruction that you should go out there and help the needy, give to them and let them have something to survive, God did not give you the added responsibility to monitor it. That is left to God. Do your part. For people that use that excuse not to give, we understand that. Even in the United States, there are some dishonest organisations too, but that did not stop some organisation, corporate bodies and individuals to continue to support because they know that the government cannot do it all. They look at the support they can give. In every phase or area of life, there is dishonesty, so what are you going to do about that. You’ll going to stop living because that.

So, let’s talk about what God promised us. You give, I will bless you. God in his infinite understanding of human life knows that there would be dishonesty and so, he did not give you that added responsibility. He only wants you to understand the blessing that comes with it.

You sound like a very religious person there

I am. I’m very religious and what we do is like a ministry on its own. When we started this foundation, I see it as a way of serving the underprivileged. In the U.S I have friends that are ministry pastors and when they see me they ask me ‘how is your ministry going’ and I say ‘I don’t have a ministry’ and they reply ‘oh yes! What you are doing is a ministry.’ Because you are giving and that is what we preach about in the church and what God wants of you.

You partnership with Hon Ossai leads me into this question. Are you interested in politics?

No sir! And I want to be clear in this. We are not political. This in no way is to endorse any political party. We are an organisation out to help the needy. The needy do not care who is feeding them. They just want to survive and when you become political you have taken away the blessing. Even in the U.S where we registered we made it clear that we cannot support any political party. We can wish them good luck, so if you are NPN, back in the days, or NPP, PDP, ACN, APC or NFA or whatever political affiliate you are, you can partner with us or we can partner with you on humanitarian project, all in the goodness of humanity. That is the spirit. And that should be the spirit.

How did we get to meet Hon Ossai, it was during one of his visits to the United States that one of our presidents, Dr Vincent Chukuma, told me that the honourable is interested in books and I know that you have an organisation that can help. Do you think you can help? I said absolutely and he gave me Hon Ossai contact and that was how we started. In his speech with at the book presentation in Delta, he noted that this is the beginning of a lasting collaboration with GTCF on humanitarian project for people of Ndokua. I’m happy about that and looking forward to it.

You have done a lot of GTCF project in your state, Delta State, is that intentional? When are you moving out to other places?

No sir! It is just coincidental that I happened that way. We have done lots of works in Lagos. We have done in Abuja, Jos. We were close to doing something in Kaduna and Ogun State last year. It depends on where we see people who are ready to partner with us. This is a worldwide foundation and we do works in lots of places. We have done works in the U.S too. We are a global organisation. We have done only two projects in Delta. I am glad that you brought that up and we can clarify it.

You usually come home twice or more every year to do this, how do you finance it?

I would say 80 per cent is personal and 20 per cent from donations for now. NGOs survive on public assistance and the more we carry out our projects, people will see the trust that we can do this much with our own resources and they can join us. And we do this with utmost integrity. That is what this is all about. People that have been with me from beginning till now trust my word. If I tell them it’s going to happen, I make sure that I follow through. Otherwise I have to provide an explanation. Sometimes it is all about communication. There will be times when promises due to unforeseen elements may not be carried out, communicate to them so that their expectation will not be there.

Is there any time that discouragement has set in and you feel giving up?

The encouragement has to come from people that are receiving it. That is why it is all about. Nobody can discourage you. Whatever you are passionate about it will remain with you. I get my kids involved in this too and they get their friends involved too. If you allow an individual to discourage you in what you passionate about, then you were never passionate about it in the beginning. I don’t seek encouragement from people; I get my encouragement and my motivation from the people that we’re catering to. That is what this is all about.

This humanitarian project or giving is embedded in the U.S society. This is their daily living. They go out to seek for organisation they can support. The celebrities out there go out with their own effort, finances to support because they know the benefits. In the U.S, corporate responsibility has to involve humanities. You can see the kind of pressure that is on President (Donald) Trump for using his profit organisations for private gain.

During (Barrack) Obama and (Mitt) Romney’s debate, you can hear them emphasise on their favourite humanitarian organisations. That is two leaders talking about it. What do you think the citizens will do?It encourages them. So, if we as Nigerians gear our efforts, attitudes and finances to mankind, not just by words of mouth, but by actions, it would be better for us. We would have less poor people among us. Nigeria would be better for us.

School kids in the U.S are involved too. You will see schools asking their pupils, children 12 years old and below in elementary schools to bring can goods and their parents will go to stores to pick it up. There is no limit to how many you can bring. And this is done all the time, during Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, Memorial Day. The kids bring them to school and dump them in an agreed place. What do you think they are teaching these kids? The act of kindness, of giving to the underprivileged and the needy and as they growing up they understand what it is all about and they keep doing it and pass it on.

Same applies for scholarship from elementary to the highest level. My kids volunteer and are still volunteering. Companies set aside potion of their employees’ monies to their favourite charitable organisation. The U.S has taken the act of kindness to a different levels and that is what I learnt and have been doing for 25 years. Even though my parents inculcated the habit in me, the U.S environment took it to another level. For 25 years I have been involved in humanity project and it was only five years ago that started GTCF.

How are you helping some of your colleagues in Nigeria that are battling ill health and poverty?

All I can say is that in my own little way I have been supportive and that is why I come home every year and get them wherever they are to identify with them. I am also in the forefront of campaign for the government of Nigeria to redeem the scholarship they promised us in 1983 as a way to help us particularly our colleagues that are going through crisis. Though, they cannot go back to school, our children can benefit from it and I’m so glad that the House of Assembly has taken up the cause with Hon Tajudeen Abass who moved the motion in the in the house to see what government can do. We are just waiting for the outcome of it.

