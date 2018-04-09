 Payroll fraud: Dickson vows to flush out culprits - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Payroll fraud: Dickson vows to flush out culprits – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Payroll fraud: Dickson vows to flush out culprits
YENAGOA— Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has restated his determination to flush out culprits of payroll fraud, truancy, multiple employment and related vices from the state's civil service. Dickson. The governor said such a firm decision
