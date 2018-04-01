PDP accuses APC, FG of plotting to clampdown opposition, CSOs, others — Nigeria Today

PDP accuses APC, FG of plotting to clampdown opposition, CSOs, others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday raised alarm of clandestine plots by certain agents of the federal government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to clamp down on key members of opposition parties ahead of the 2019 general elections. Part of this plot, according to the PDP, was to arrest members of the […]

PDP accuses APC, FG of plotting to clampdown opposition, CSOs, others

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

