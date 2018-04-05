PDP alleges invasion of Benin Owena farm by govt officials — Nigeria Today

PDP alleges invasion of Benin Owena farm by govt officials

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—EDO State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged that the farm land belonging to the Benin Owena River Basin Authority, a Federal Government establishment situated at Obayantor, Sapele Road axis of Benin City was in the early hours yesterday invaded by thugs allegedly mobilised by a top state government official.

A statement in Benin City by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Nehikhare said that the invasion of the land was carried out after the Benin Owena River Basin officials insisted that the land in question belongs to the Federal Government and as such, the Edo State Government cannot acquire, bulldoze or use it as part of the proposed Benin Industrial Park.

He said: “It was with shock and utter disgust that we received the news that EDSG, headed by a supposed technocrat, did not do due diligence or obtain consent and/or approval from owners of the land and farms, in the area they proposed to build an Industrial Park for which several foreign trips and millions of dollars had been expended.”

However, Special Adviser to Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie while responding to the allegation said, “it appears that the tale bearers within the Edo PDP have forgotten that there is harmony in governance between the Federal Government and the Edo State Government.”

PDP alleges invasion of Benin Owena farm by govt officials

