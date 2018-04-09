PDP Apology: Tinubu’s Statement Is Rubbish – Bode George — Nigeria Today

PDP Apology: Tinubu’s Statement Is Rubbish – Bode George
A former Deputy National Chairman (South West) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has described as a “rubbish statement” a call by former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that Nigerians should not accept the party’s apology. Tinubu had made the call at his 10th Colloquium penultimate week. The National Leader of […]
The post PDP Apology: Tinubu’s Statement Is Rubbish – Bode George appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!