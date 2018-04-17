PDP attacks Buhari, says president stopping foreign investors — Nigeria Today

PDP attacks Buhari, says president stopping foreign investors
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop allowing his “re-election interest to further de-market the nation.” PDP made the call while reacting to Buhari’s remark that while politicians were preoccupied with the 2019 general election, he (the president) was more interested in the security of Nigerians. Speaking during his […]
PDP attacks Buhari, says president stopping foreign investors
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!