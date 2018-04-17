PDP attacks Buhari, says president stopping foreign investors — Nigeria Today

PDP attacks Buhari, says president stopping foreign investors

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop allowing his “re-election interest to further de-market the nation.” PDP made the call while reacting to Buhari’s remark that while politicians were preoccupied with the 2019 general election, he (the president) was more interested in the security of Nigerians. Speaking during his […]

PDP attacks Buhari, says president stopping foreign investors

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

