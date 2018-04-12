PDP begs EU to stop INEC from rigging 2019 elections — Nigeria Today

PDP begs EU to stop INEC from rigging 2019 elections

The Peoples Democratic party (PDP) through its national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus has appealed to the European Union to prevent the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from colluding with the All progressive Congress (APC) to rig the 2019 elections.

Secondus disclosed this when he played host to a delegation of European Union led by Ketil Karlsen, head of the organisation in Nigeria, on Thursday.

“What we see is marshal system of framing up opposition leaders and trying to intimidate them. They are not ready to observe the rule of law and there is no democracy without rule of law,” he said.

“We conducted election in 2015, the party and the presidential candidate did not go to court, we had a smooth transition because we believe in the rule of law.

“Nigeria as the largest black nation in the globe cannot afford crisis because of the huge effect it would have on the continent and the entire global democratic community if democracy is truncated.”

He said the visit happened at an appropriate time given that President Muhammadu Buhari has just indicated interest to re-contest in 2019.

