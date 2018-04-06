PDP blows hot over burning of party’s flag by Omisore’s supporters — Nigeria Today

PDP blows hot over burning of party’s flag by Omisore’s supporters
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Osun, under the aegis of Ex-PDP Political Office Holders, have condemned the burning of the party’s flags in Osogbo by Sen. Iyiola Omisore’s suspected supporters. The group, at a news conference in Osogbo on Friday, said that they were saddened and disappointed by the action of Omisore, who […]
PDP blows hot over burning of party’s flag by Omisore’s supporters
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!