PDP condemns torching of party’s flags by Omisore’s supporters — Nigeria Today

PDP condemns torching of party’s flags by Omisore’s supporters

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Osun, under the aegis of Ex-PDP Political Office Holders, have condemned the burning of the party’s flags in Osogbo by Sen. Iyiola Omisore’s suspected supporters.

The group, at a news conference in Osogbo on Friday, said that they were saddened and disappointed by the action of Omisore, who they accused of supervising the burning of the flags.

Spokesman of the group, Mr Tajudeen Adeyemi, said that Omisore must tender an unreserved apology within 72 hours or be ready to face a disciplinary action.

Suspected supporters of Omisore invaded the party’s secretariat at Ogo Oluwa area of Osogbo on Thursday, lowered the party’s flags and set them ablaze.

They also vandalised the party’s signpost, logo and emblem.

Adeyemi said that Omisore’s action was the peak of his self-determined war against the PDP, the party which he had been a major beneficiary from.

“Omisore’s action is uncalled for, especially after being favoured by PDP during his travails.

“He recently approached two different political parties which rejected him due to his political desperation.

“Ninety per cent of his hitherto supporters, some of whom were deceived with phantom empowerment programmes, have vowed to remain in PDP in the state under the leadership of Mr Soji Adagunodo.

“We wish to tender an unreserved apology of our party members to the National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, for the disgraceful conduct of a misguided few who desecrated the symbols of our great party yesterday,” he said.

Adeyemi added that Omisore must unequivocally state the real position of his continued membership of the party.

Contacted, Omisore declined comment on the issue, but the Director-General of his faction of the party, Mr Bade Falade, said the burning of the flag was not at their instance.

“We gathered for what was our routine congress to brief our people about what happened between the last congress and now.

“But, before we knew it, our supporters, who were aggrieved, lowered the flags and set them ablaze.

“They were aggrieved and they had genuine reasons to be aggrieved, but the burning of the flags was not done at our own instance. They did it on their own,” Falade said.

