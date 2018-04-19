PDP courts other political parties on vibrant opposition — Nigeria Today

PDP courts other political parties on vibrant opposition

The People’s Democratic Party PDP says it has decided to broaden its scope, open its doors and allow ideas to flow in for a more robust democratic development. In this regard, the party says it is calling on other political parties to join it to rescue the country that is in distress, socially, politically, economically and security wise.

Prince Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the PDP speaking today in Abuja during the Emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which held at the PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza said the situation in the country was very disturbing as the ruling APC has continued to show in all ramifications that it lacks the wherewithal to manage the country.

“The ugly incident in the nation’s Senate on Wednesday 18th April, 2018 more than anything else underscores the fact that our democracy is seriously under threat.

Nigerians and international community watched horrified as the spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari’s support Group in the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agage led thugs into the hallowed chambers of the nation’s senate to steal the mace the authority of the Senate and kidnapped a Senator.

“That these hoodlums passed through all the security checks and majestically worked into the chambers to cause such havoc leaves much to chew to all discerning minds.

As the President and APC leaders globe throttle meeting World leaders the legislative arm of the government, in fact the main symbol of democracy the legislature is being vandalised by agents sponsored by the government.

“What happened in the Senate yesterday is a clear assault on democracy, a coup against the legislature and should not only be condemned but those responsible should be tried for treason as demanded by the law,” he said.

Prince Secondus also took a swipe at the President over his comments on the Nigerian youths at the ongoing Commonwealth meeting.

He said it was unfortunate that the President continues to de-market the country anytime he travels abroad.

This time he chose to abuse and deride our hard-working youths as lazy, a remark that is not only embarrassing but untrue. Our youths are not lazy, they are resourceful and indeed they are our future leaders.

On the 30th of April, 2018, our President is scheduled to meet with the President of the United States of America in Washington, the home of democracy and free speech, but back home in his country; anti-democratic weapons are being deployed against the Nigerian people.

“We commend our elder statesmen and other patriotic Nigerians who have spoken up on the urgent need to rid the country of the current bad APC government and enthrone a government that will serve our needs.

“All hands must be on deck to achieve the great task of removing this APC government and replacing it with a government that will the hope and aspirations of Nigerians.

“Because of this challenge, we have taken it upon ourselves as the leading opposition party to broaden our scope, open our doors and allow ideas to flow in for a more robust democratic development. We therefore, invitee our brother, sister, youths and women from other political parties in this platform to join us to rescue our country that is in distress, socially, politically, economically and security wise. In this country today over 3.1m citizens are languishing in various IDPs across the country yet we are not at war with any country.

“Our consultations have taken us to meet with various interest groups who are willing to do business with us and I can report to you that it has very fruitful. We expect in coming days to have a broader political family working dedicatedly to rescue this democracy and our beloved country from the hands of APC,” Secondus said.

