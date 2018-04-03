PDP Ex-House Of Reps Member Found Lifeless In Toilet — Nigeria Today

PDP Ex-House Of Reps Member Found Lifeless In Toilet

An Ex-house of Representative member, Hon Independence Ogunewe is dead. PoliticsNGR gathered that the legislator was found dead in his house after several attempts to reach him via phone failed. His corpse has been deposited at the National Hospital mortuary Abuja. Honourable Ogunewe was a 2-time member of the 6th Assembly, representing Ahiazu Ezinhitte Federal […]

The post PDP Ex-House Of Reps Member Found Lifeless In Toilet appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

