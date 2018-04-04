PDP hails court ruling on sacked 90 Kogi workers — Nigeria Today

PDP hails court ruling on sacked 90 Kogi workers

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has hailed the recent judgment of the National Industrial Court, NIC, of Nigeria, reinstating 90 sacked Kogi forest guards by the state government.

The Lokoja Judicial Division of NIC had, on March 21, delivered judgment against the state Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, declaring unlawful the termination of the affected workers.

The state PDP Director, Media and Documentation, Achadu Dickson, described the ruling as a vindication of light over darkness.

He said: “Whatever dark, directionless and inhumane decision that is wrongfully taken by Governor Yahaya Bello, the truth which is light will overcome his falsehood and wickedness.”

The party called on the governor to obey the court ruling, reinstate the sacked workers and quickly make payment of their salaries and other entitlements.

The post PDP hails court ruling on sacked 90 Kogi workers appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

