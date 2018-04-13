PDP May Lose Ekiti Governorship Poll, Says Adeyeye — Nigeria Today

PDP May Lose Ekiti Governorship Poll, Says Adeyeye

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Former spokesman of National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Dayo Adeyeye, thursday cautioned that the party might lose the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State if it allows impunity and imposition of candidate.

Adeyeye who is seeking to fly the party’s ticket in the election, said other aspirants and their supporters were being harassed and intimidated by agents of the state government.

“This is not the right time to contest for governorship in any state where the entire body of the party has been deployed against you. We are being intimidated and harassed on daily basis just for no other reason than they are supporting another candidate,” he said.

Governor Ayodele Fayose last September, adopted his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as the PDP candidate for the election.

But Adeyeye who was at PDP National Secretariat yesterday to submit his nomination forms, said even though the governor has a right to support a candidate of his choice, he has no right to impose a candidate on the party.

“All we ask for is a free and fair election. And the total security for everybody coming to participate in the election and the whole world should see. Actually, we are contesting against the governor.

“We have the chance in winning the general election if the (primary) election is fair and free, but if we allow impunity and imposition I cannot guarantee the chance,” he said.

‎deyeye accused Fayose of creating an atmosphere of fear in th state, adding that many party members were afraid of associating with other aspirants other than the one anointed by the governor.

He however, expressed confidence that the party primary would be free and fair, and commended the party’s national leadership for releasing the timetable for the primary early enough.

PDP has fixed April 21 for the election three-man delegate who will elect the party’s candidate.

