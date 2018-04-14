PDP must have popular presidential candidate in 2019 — Lawmaker - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

PDP must have popular presidential candidate in 2019 — Lawmaker – The Eagle Online
The only PDP member in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dipo Olorunrinu, says the party needs a popular presidential candidate in order to reclaim power in the 2019 general elections. Olorunrinu spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria …
