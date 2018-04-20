PDP Presidential Aspirant, Baba-Ahmed Blast Buhari for Failing Nigeria’s Youth — Nigeria Today

PDP Presidential Aspirant, Baba-Ahmed Blast Buhari for Failing Nigeria’s Youth

Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of failing Nigerian youths through its inability to address the challenges in the country.

Baba-Ahmed while reacting to Buhari’s statement regarding N youths at the ongoing meeting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in the United Kingdom, described the comments as unfortunate.

Buhari was quoted on Wednesday as saying, “more than 60 per cent of population is below 30, a lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil producing country. Therefore, they should sit and do nothing and get housing, healthcare, education free.”

In a statement issued thursday, Baba-Ahmed said the comments portend a lot of negative consequences for Nigeria’s young people, who seek to forge ahead in different fields of endeavour.

He faulted Buhari for the continued deterioration in the education sector.

“Nigerian youths have remained victims of the poor management of Nigerian universities and corruption, which the President Buhari Government has failed to address. Such comments have a negative impact on the employability of the youth, and would create more difficulties as they seek admission into foreign institutions for study,” Baba-Ahmed said.

