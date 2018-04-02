PDP reacts to fresh looters’ list released by Buhari’s govt — Nigeria Today

PDP reacts to fresh looters’ list released by Buhari’s govt

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari administration of plotting to intimidate, harass and arrest its members ahead of the 2019 elections. The party said this in reaction to list of alleged looters released by the federal government over the weekend. PDP in a series of tweets on Sunday said the […]

PDP reacts to fresh looters’ list released by Buhari’s govt

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

