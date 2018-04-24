 PDP reveals how Saraki caused Dino Melaye’s arrest, tells lawmakers what to do — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

PDP reveals how Saraki caused Dino Melaye’s arrest, tells lawmakers what to do

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that the Senator represent Kogi West, Dino Melaye, is being harrassed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government because he supports the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and also criticizes the current administration. This was stated in a series of tweets posted on their verified Twitter handle […]

PDP reveals how Saraki caused Dino Melaye’s arrest, tells lawmakers what to do

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.