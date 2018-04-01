 PDP speaks on Senator Mantu’s allegation of helping to rig elections — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

PDP speaks on Senator Mantu’s allegation of helping to rig elections

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday insisted that former deputy senate president, Ibrahim Mantu was never directed to rig elections on its behalf. Mantu had admitted that he helped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rig elections in the past. Following Mantu’s disclosure, the All Progressives Congress (APC) called on the PDP to confess its […]

PDP speaks on Senator Mantu’s allegation of helping to rig elections

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.