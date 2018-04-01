PDP speaks on Senator Mantu’s allegation of helping to rig elections — Nigeria Today

PDP speaks on Senator Mantu’s allegation of helping to rig elections
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday insisted that former deputy senate president, Ibrahim Mantu was never directed to rig elections on its behalf. Mantu had admitted that he helped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rig elections in the past. Following Mantu’s disclosure, the All Progressives Congress (APC) called on the PDP to confess its […]
