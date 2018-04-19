PDP to hold emergency NEC meeting today — Nigeria Today

PDP to hold emergency NEC meeting today

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will today hold an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja. The meeting is scheduled to hold at the party’s secretariat by 2pm. Although the agenda of the meeting was not stated, party sources hinted that issues to be deliberated bothered around defections of new members into other parties. […]

PDP to hold emergency NEC meeting today

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

