PDP’ll revamp economy, restore rule of law – Ologbondiyan — Nigeria Today

PDP’ll revamp economy, restore rule of law – Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Kola

Ologbondiyan has given Nigerians assurance that the party would revamp the

economy as well as restore democratic tenets and the rule of law in the country

immediately it is returned to power come 2019.

Ologbondiyan stated this while receiving a delegation of PDP officials from Kogi

State in his office at the weekend.

According to him, PDP is already working on a robust blueprint for national

cohesion and economic recovery, as he urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the

democratic process because of the “misrule of the President Muhammadu Buhari-

led All Progressives Congress, but join forces with the reformed PDP to rescue the

nation.”

He said the only way to end the economic recession, human rights abuses and daily

bloodletting bedevilling the nation in the last three years was for all Nigerians to

rally round the PDP and vote out President Buhari and the APC in 2019.

According to Ologbondiyan, “It is now clear to all that President Buhari and his

dysfunctional APC are the main problems of Nigeria today. Not only that they have

ruined our once robust economy with their restrictive economic policies, their

nepotic tendencies are directly responsible for the escalation of hostilities and

bloodletting in various parts of our country today.

“The Buhari administration has shown that it is completely incompetent and lacks

the capacity to run an economy as big as ours; it has shown that it lacks the all-

inclusive comportment to ensure a united and cohesive nation and has resorted to

repressive tendencies, including direct violation of rights of citizens, to cover its

failures.

“Today, it is obvious to all that there is no hope for the nation under the APC and

Buhari presidency.

“On our part, the PDP believes in a united Nigeria and the potentials of Nigerians as

a people. That is why the PDP always run on democratic principles and all-inclusive

policies that effectively galvanize the productive energies of our people for national

cohesion and economic prosperity, as witnessed in the 16 years of PDP in

governance.

“As a party committed to the good of all, we have continued to spread out to

Nigerians from across all walks of life in developing a recovery blueprint to re-open

our national space for peace, reconciliation, cohesion and economic recovery,

immediately we are returned into office.

“So the solution is for Nigerians to brace up and rally on the platform of the

repositioned PDP to rescue and rebuild our nation, come 2019.”

Speaking at the event, leader of the delegation, Hon Idris Lokoja commended the

new leadership of the PDP for its efforts in rebuilding the party, noting that

Nigerians were collectively looking up to the PDP as the only credible platform to

rescue our nation and ensure a peaceful and prosperous nation.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

