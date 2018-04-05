 Pedophile Pastor Sleeps With Underage Housemaid — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Pedophile Pastor Sleeps With Underage Housemaid

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A Pastor, Dominic John, who was paraded by the Cross River state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa on Wednesday, is alleged to have slept with his 12-year-old house help. He was one suspect among 78 who were paraded for committing various crimes between March and April 2018. The 48-year-old pastor, Dominic John, allegedly forced […]

The post Pedophile Pastor Sleeps With Underage Housemaid appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.