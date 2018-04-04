 PenCom clears 4000 firms to bid for FG contracts — Nigeria Today
PenCom clears 4000 firms to bid for FG contracts

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

The National Pension Commission (PenCom), on Wednesday issued compliance certificates to more than 4,000 firms to enable them bid for Federal Government contracts. Dr Amino Farouk, the Head, Research and Corporate Strategy Department, PenCom made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. He said as at March 23, […]

