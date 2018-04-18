 PenCom institutes legal proceedings against 61 employers - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
PenCom institutes legal proceedings against 61 employers – Vanguard

PenCom institutes legal proceedings against 61 employers
…recovers N2.3bn in 2017. By Rosemary Onuoha. THE National Pension Commission, PenCom, said it instituted legal proceedings against 61 employers for failing to remit outstanding pension contributions of their workers in 2017. Meanwhile, about ¦ 2.3
