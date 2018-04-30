PENGASSAN wants FG, Rivers to check soot menace — Nigeria Today

PENGASSAN wants FG, Rivers to check soot menace

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, weekend, pleaded with the Federal and Rivers State Governments to urgently end the illegal refineries and other air pollution causing soot in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to the association, the soot, in the form of thick black smoke covering the entire Port Harcourt City, could be the root cause of some of the respiratory problems being experienced by inhabitants of the city, saying that the health implications of the endemic black soot in Port Harcourt could be worse than Ebola if the long term effect is evaluated.

The post PENGASSAN wants FG, Rivers to check soot menace appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

