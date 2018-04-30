 PENGASSAN wants FG, Rivers to check soot menace — Nigeria Today
PENGASSAN wants FG, Rivers to check soot menace

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, weekend,  pleaded with the Federal and Rivers State Governments  to urgently end the illegal refineries and other air pollution causing soot in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Members of Petroleum 

According to the association, the soot, in the form of thick black smoke covering the entire Port Harcourt City, could be the root cause of some of the respiratory problems being experienced by inhabitants of the city, saying that the health implications of the endemic black soot in Port Harcourt could be worse than Ebola if the long term effect is evaluated.

The post PENGASSAN wants FG, Rivers to check soot menace appeared first on Vanguard News.

