 PENGASSAN Worried Over Continuous Black Soot In Port Harcourt - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

PENGASSAN Worried Over Continuous Black Soot In Port Harcourt – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

PENGASSAN Worried Over Continuous Black Soot In Port Harcourt
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has called on the Federal Government to stop illegal refineries causing black soot in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital. The Union says that the soot which is in form
Black. The Nigerian city is choking from a mysterious sootThe Koz Times
Who will save us from strange, killer soot?'Vanguard

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.