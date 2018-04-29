PENGASSAN Worried Over Continuous Black Soot In Port Harcourt - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

PENGASSAN Worried Over Continuous Black Soot In Port Harcourt – CHANNELS TELEVISION
PENGASSAN Worried Over Continuous Black Soot In Port Harcourt
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has called on the Federal Government to stop illegal refineries causing black soot in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital. The Union says that the soot which is in form …
Black. The Nigerian city is choking from a mysterious soot
Who will save us from strange, killer soot?'
