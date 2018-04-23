People Are Mad At Chimamanda Adichie For Asking Hillary Clinton Why Her Twitter Bio Begins With “Wife” - Nigerian Entertainment Today — Nigeria Today

People Are Mad At Chimamanda Adichie For Asking Hillary Clinton Why Her Twitter Bio Begins With “Wife” – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
People Are Mad At Chimamanda Adichie For Asking Hillary Clinton Why Her Twitter Bio Begins With “Wife”
Nigerian Entertainment Today
234 Star · Save. Read more. Chimamanda Adichie has (once again) sent the internet into a frenzy. While speaking with former US presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton at a PEN World Voices Festival lecture at the Cooper Union in Manhattan on Sunday …
Chimamanda Wants To Know Why Hillary Clinton's Twitter Bio Says 'Wife' First
Reactions To Chimamanda Adichie's Displeasure Of Hillary Clinton 'Wife' Bio
Hillary Clinton's Twitter Bio Won't Start With 'Wife' Anymore
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!