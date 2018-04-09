People Flip As Daniel Day-Lewis Casually Uses A Flip Phone Whilst Riding The Subway — Nigeria Today

People Flip As Daniel Day-Lewis Casually Uses A Flip Phone Whilst Riding The Subway

He wasn’t in Back to the Future, right?

Roughly one year after retiring from acting, Daniel Day-Lewis seems to have retired from using cellular technology that you don’t have to physically open – with your hands. What a mission.

According to TIME, the three-time Oscar winner was spotted with the ancient device by journalist Karen Han on Thursday.

She felt compelled to tweet:

daniel day-lewis is on my train and casually just looking at his flip phone — karen han (@karenyhan) April 5, 2018

As un-trusting as society has shaped us to be, people asked for evidence, which Han quickly provided:

for everyone who asked for pictorial evidence pic.twitter.com/D4rHXPljZp — karen han (@karenyhan) April 5, 2018

What followed was to be expected, as fans of the Phantom Thread star quickly got involved on the social platform by suggesting possible reenactments from one of his films:

Can you whisper “kiss me my girl before I’m sick” within earshot? — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) April 5, 2018

But most shocking to all was the fact that Day-Lewis is still using a flip phone in 2018 – the year of broken touchscreens and taking things too personally.

They chirped and they chirped:

My new favorite celebrity couple is Daniel Day-Lewis and his flip phone https://t.co/FlM2PRT1rw — a fork ever jangling in the garbage disposal (@softcoffin) April 5, 2018

he’s clearly in full on method mode for his top secret movie on the founding of myspace dot com. — Chad (@everybody_cares) April 5, 2018

1. holy fucking shit

2. my man out here using a damn Razr in the year 2018? — Charles Bramesco (@intothecrevasse) April 5, 2018

Daniel Day-Lewis built that flip phone from scratch after a three-year Samsung internship https://t.co/tTOM2aBrF3 — kateyrich (@kateyrich) April 5, 2018

I remember when I got my first flip phone back in 2005. The way it hugged my cheek was almost romantic, and definitely better than a newspaper.

Maybe he’s part of that select few that can’t decide between Samsung and iPhone? Come now, we all know it’s the latter.

