 People Flip As Daniel Day-Lewis Casually Uses A Flip Phone Whilst Riding The Subway — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

People Flip As Daniel Day-Lewis Casually Uses A Flip Phone Whilst Riding The Subway

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

He wasn’t in Back to the Future, right?

Roughly one year after retiring from acting, Daniel Day-Lewis seems to have retired from using cellular technology that you don’t have to physically open – with your hands. What a mission.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

According to TIME, the three-time Oscar winner was spotted with the ancient device by journalist Karen Han on Thursday.

She felt compelled to tweet:

As un-trusting as society has shaped us to be, people asked for evidence, which Han quickly provided:

What followed was to be expected, as fans of the Phantom Thread star quickly got involved on the social platform by suggesting possible reenactments from one of his films:

But most shocking to all was the fact that Day-Lewis is still using a flip phone in 2018 – the year of broken touchscreens and taking things too personally.

They chirped and they chirped:

I remember when I got my first flip phone back in 2005. The way it hugged my cheek was almost romantic, and definitely better than a newspaper.

Maybe he’s part of that select few that can’t decide between Samsung and iPhone? Come now, we all know it’s the latter.

[source:time]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.