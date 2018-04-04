'People haven't seen it as a joke' – Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu laughs off presidency claims - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

‘People haven’t seen it as a joke’ – Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu laughs off presidency claims – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
'People haven't seen it as a joke' – Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu laughs off presidency claims
Goal.com
Former Arsenal star, Kanu Nwankwo is astonished at how the Nigerian media reacted to a hoax that claimed he was planning on running for Nigeria's presidency in 2019. Goal wrote an 'April Fools' article revealing that the former Super Eagle was inspired …
Former Arsenal star Kanu Nwankwo denies 2019 presidency claims
Arsenal legend Kanu is not running for president of Nigeria
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!