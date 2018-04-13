Guardiola admits Manchester United can still win Premier League title - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Guardiola admits Manchester United can still win Premier League title – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Guardiola admits Manchester United can still win Premier League title
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has admitted that rivals Manchester United could still beat them to the Premier League title. City need five points from their remaining six Premier League matches to secure the title. Guardiola takes his men to …
