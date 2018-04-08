Pep Guardiola Refuses To Criticise His Players After Defeat Vs Manchester United — Nigeria Today

Pep Guardiola Refuses To Criticise His Players After Defeat Vs Manchester United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has decided not to criticise his players following their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in .

Manchester City were forced to wait another week to wrap up the league title after squandering a two-goal lead at the Etihad Stadium, but the Spaniard felt that his team’s performance was satisfactory.

“We did everything, the quality was really good. The first half the game was almost won we were almost there, in 10 minutes they recovered,” Guardiola told Sky Sports News.

“A little sad for fans and players, we will try to be in a good mood next Tuesday.”

