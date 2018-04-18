Perm sec tasks board on proper guidance, oversight structure — Nigeria Today

Perm sec tasks board on proper guidance, oversight structure

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Amina Mohammed Bello

Shamaki, said the primary role of the Governing Board, National Biotechnology Development Agency,

NBDA, is to provide proper guidance and oversight structure for the agency.

Shamaki, who is also the chairman of the board, said the governing board will drive general policy

formulation for the implementation of the management team as guided by government’s circular ref.

no. SGF.OP/1/S.3/T.1/142 of August 2, 1999 and guides to administrative procedure in the federal public

service.

She said the meeting was necessitated by the inauguration of the board on March 8 by the Minister of

Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, following the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shamaki described the creation of NABDA board as epoch-making and one in the myriads of the

impactful measures taken by the present administration to add value to governance by ensuring that

the change mantra is internalised by organs of government.

She reiterated the federal government’s commitment to improve the general well-being of Nigerians

through its numerous interventions in all sectors.

The board chairman charged members to bring their vast experiences to bear on the sustenance and

effective implementation of the various laudable programmes, projects and innovations of NABDA.

The permanent secretary added that Science, Innovation and Technology, STI, remains the surest and

essential tool to fast-track the socio-economic development of nations.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

