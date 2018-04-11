‘Persons With Disabilities Must Play Active Role In National Dev’t’ — Nigeria Today

‘Persons With Disabilities Must Play Active Role In National Dev’t’

People living with disabilities in the country have been advised to think deeply on how to contribute to the economic growth of the country. Chairman of Federal Civil Service Staff With Disabilities Cooperatives, Alhaji AbdulRauf Iliasu gave the charge during a weekly empowerment training for disables. Iliasu urged the physically challenged to think less of […]

The post ‘Persons With Disabilities Must Play Active Role In National Dev’t’ appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

