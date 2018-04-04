Peter Dutton's 'beauty parade to win Lib right over South African farmers - The Australian — Nigeria Today

Peter Dutton’s ‘beauty parade to win Lib right over South African farmers – The Australian
Peter Dutton's 'beauty parade to win Lib right over South African farmers
Bill Shorten has accused Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton of wanting to enter a “beauty parade to win the right wing of the Liberal Party” and undermine Malcolm Turnbull with his advocacy for white South African farmers. The Labor leader's comments …
Julie Bishop advised South Africa to ignore Dutton's comments, Pretoria says
Dutton considering farmers as refugees
