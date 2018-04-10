 Peter Moyanga joins Board of Africa Franchise Center - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Peter Moyanga joins Board of Africa Franchise Center – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Peter Moyanga joins Board of Africa Franchise Center
Vanguard
FAST rising Africa Franchise Center, AFC, presently has in its Advisory Board, the Former Chairman of the Franchise Association of South Africa, FASA and one of Africa's most notable names in the area of franchising and small enterprise development, Mr

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.