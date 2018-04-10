Peter Moyanga joins Board of Africa Franchise Center - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Peter Moyanga joins Board of Africa Franchise Center – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Peter Moyanga joins Board of Africa Franchise Center
Vanguard
FAST rising Africa Franchise Center, AFC, presently has in its Advisory Board, the Former Chairman of the Franchise Association of South Africa, FASA and one of Africa's most notable names in the area of franchising and small enterprise development, Mr …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!