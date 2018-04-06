 Peter of Psquare, P Diddy link up ahead of Concerts in Abu Dhabi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Peter of Psquare, P Diddy link up ahead of Concerts in Abu Dhabi – Vanguard

Peter of Psquare, P Diddy link up ahead of Concerts in Abu Dhabi
Peter Okoye, former member of defunct Psquare, has linked up with American music mogul, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, ahead of their individual concert in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates . Peterpsquare and P Diddy at Hiltonia Night Club in Abu Dhabi. photo
Mogul Link Up! Peter “Mr P” Okoye hangs out with Diddy & Cassie in Abu DhabiBellaNaija
Peter Okoye, Diddy, Cassie Hangout Together In Abu Dhabi (Watch Video)360Nobs.com
Check out photos of Peter Okoye chilling with Diddy, CassiePulse Nigeria
Concise News –Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
