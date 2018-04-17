Petrol Marketers Develop Incentives to Boost Sales as NNPC Floods Depots - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Petrol Marketers Develop Incentives to Boost Sales as NNPC Floods Depots – THISDAY Newspapers
|
|
Petrol Marketers Develop Incentives to Boost Sales as NNPC Floods Depots
Retail outlets sell at N140 per litre. Ejiofor Alike As the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) floods the depots with petrol, the oil marketing companies have developed series of incentives to lure customers and boost sales, THISDAY has …
