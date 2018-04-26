Philanthropy is Booming in the 21st Century - Barron's — Nigeria Today

Philanthropy is Booming in the 21st Century – Barron’s
|
Barron’s
|
Philanthropy is Booming in the 21st Century
Barron’s
One boon of the explosion in global wealth over the last two decades has been an explosion in philanthropy across the world. Should there be any doubt the two go hand-in-hand, consider this: 44% of the 260,000 foundations identified in 38 countries and …
Global philanthropy tips $1.5 trillion, report finds
UBS : New report reveals that global philanthropy is booming, yet most foundations still work in isolation
Gender equality, women empowerment are philanthropic foundations' priorities in Nigeria – Report
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!