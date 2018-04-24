Philips claims a ‘world’s first’ with a 4K HDR display for PC arriving this summer — Nigeria Today

Philips claims a ‘world’s first’ with a 4K HDR display for PC arriving this summer

Envision Peripherals revealed a new desktop monitor under the Philips Momentum brand that’s the first to sport the VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. Its the top-of-the-line HDR-capable display, with a 1,000-nit maximum brightness.

The post Philips claims a ‘world’s first’ with a 4K HDR display for PC arriving this summer appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

