Phone thief bags three months — Nigeria Today

Phone thief bags three months

A 26-year-old man, Philip John, is to spend the next 90 days in jail for stealing a phone, a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, handed down the sentence on Tuesday.

The judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, said the court had no option than to sentence the accused since had pleaded guilty to the charge.

He, however, gave the convict an option of N5, 000 fine and advised him to be of good behaviour and desist from crime.

John of Utako Village in the FCT was tried for stealing to which he pleaded guilty.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Dalhatu Zannah told the court that the incident was reported by the complainant, David Bature also of Utako Village at Utako Police Station on April 10.

Zannah said on April 3 the accused came to the complainant’s barber’s shop looking for a job, and while he was trying to interview him, he gave his phone to one of his boys to download music for him.

“The accused smartly collected the phone and absconded.”

Zannah said the accused was later arrested on April 12 and handed over to the police to whom he had confessed selling the phone for N15, 000 to a man, Rabiu Anka.

The offences violated Section 287 of the Penal Code.

NAN

The post Phone thief bags three months appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

