Photo: Adeosun, Emefiele, Elumelu, others at IMF/World Bank meeting - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Photo: Adeosun, Emefiele, Elumelu, others at IMF/World Bank meeting – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Photo: Adeosun, Emefiele, Elumelu, others at IMF/World Bank meeting
Vanguard
The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the Central Bank Governor on Sunday left Nigeria for Washington DC to join other economic experts from around the world in discussing issues affecting global economy. Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun …
Swiss finance minister sees 'clearly improved' ties with US
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!