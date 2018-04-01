 Photo: Boy, 17, Scores 351 In 2018 UTME — Nigeria Today
Photo: Boy, 17, Scores 351 In 2018 UTME

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

A 17-year-old candidate in the just-concluded 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has emerged with the highest known score of 351 out of a possible 400. The candidate has been identified as Esan Ibukunoluwa Caleb of Shepherd International College, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State. Esan, whose preferred course of study is Computer Science, scored: English – […]

