Photo: Boy, 17, Scores 351 In 2018 UTME — Nigeria Today

Photo: Boy, 17, Scores 351 In 2018 UTME

A 17-year-old candidate in the just-concluded 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has emerged with the highest known score of 351 out of a possible 400. The candidate has been identified as Esan Ibukunoluwa Caleb of Shepherd International College, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State. Esan, whose preferred course of study is Computer Science, scored: English – […]

The post Photo: Boy, 17, Scores 351 In 2018 UTME appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

