(Photo): Dead Man Buried Inside “Cooking Pot” Coffin In Ghana — Nigeria Today

(Photo): Dead Man Buried Inside “Cooking Pot” Coffin In Ghana

A viral photo is currently circulating on social media showing a funeral in which the deceased was buried inside an unusual coffin – a cooking pot. In the photo which was said to have been taken in Ghana, some pallbearers were seen dancing and performing other acrobatics with the coffin hoisted on their shoulders. It […]

The post (Photo): Dead Man Buried Inside “Cooking Pot” Coffin In Ghana appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

