 (Photo): Festus Keyamo Wins Prestigious Media Award — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

(Photo): Festus Keyamo Wins Prestigious Media Award

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Popular lawyer, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has been conferred with “Defender of Press Freedom Award” by the Nigerian Union of Journalists. In a letter signed by the NUJ National Secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman, and addressed to Keyamo, the union said that the Award Selection Committee adjudged the lawyer as the winner of the award after sifting […]

The post (Photo): Festus Keyamo Wins Prestigious Media Award appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.