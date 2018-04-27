Photo FOMO: Fujifilm X-H1 sees bug fixes, Premiere Pro gets 360 plug-in — Nigeria Today

Photo FOMO: Fujifilm X-H1 sees bug fixes, Premiere Pro gets 360 plug-in
Both the Fujifilm X-H1 and Lightroom Classic CC got bug fixes this week via software updates, while Premiere Pro will soon have a plug-in for the Insta360 Pro to speed up immersive edits.
The post Photo FOMO: Fujifilm X-H1 sees bug fixes, Premiere Pro gets 360 plug-in appeared first on Digital Trends.
