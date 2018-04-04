Photo Of Abia State Gov.'s Wife's Aide Who Died In The Abia Convoy Ghastly Crash — Nigeria Today

Photo Of Abia State Gov.’s Wife’s Aide Who Died In The Abia Convoy Ghastly Crash
Abia state residents was saddle when the news broke out that Abia State Governor’s wife convoy was involved in a ghastly motor accident, killing two people and injuring scores. The state government also issued a statement regarding the incident yesterday and sympathized with the bereaved.
The occupants has now been identified and Mrs Nwamaka Maduchukwu, a media aide to the governor’s wife, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu was among the two women who died on Tuesday in an auto crash involving the motorcade of the wife of Abia Governor, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu.
The other woman was identified as Mrs Promise Uche-Nwamkpa, wife of a former member of the Abia State House of Assembly. Before her sad death, Maduchukwu was a senior special assistant on media to Mrs. Ikpeazu.
May their soul rest in peace…
