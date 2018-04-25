 Photo of Oyegun And Governors as They Attend APC National Working Committee — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led-National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s governors is currently in a meeting. The closed door meeting is holding at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja. The meeting is being attended by governors Mohammed Badaru, Jigawa; Rauf Aregbesola, Osun; Isiaka Ajimobi, Oyo; Ibikunle Amosun, Ogun; […]

